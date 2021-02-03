ProMach announced that it has acquired Serpa Packaging Solutions, a leading provider of cartoning and end of line packaging systems for the pharmaceutical, medical device, nutraceutical, food, cosmetics and personal care markets. The addition of Serpa brings automated cartoning systems into ProMach’s portfolio and expands ProMach’s specialized secondary packaging machinery and line integration capabilities for the rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry.

Serpa designs, manufactures, and supports complete end of line packaging solutions, providing cartoners, case and tray packers, robotic palletizers, literature feeders, sleevers, and robotic product handling systems. Additionally, Serpa provides line integration and validation services, designing turnkey integrated packaging systems from start to finish with single-source responsibility.

“Serpa is no stranger to the ProMach organization,” says Mark Anderson, ProMach president and CEO. “We’ve worked with them on numerous projects over the years across multiple ProMach product brands and their customer-focused approach has always made them a wonderful partner. We’re excited to welcome Serpa to the ProMach family and look forward to working with their outstanding team as they continue developing innovative solutions, expanding into new markets, and bringing immense value to their customer base.”

Visalia, Calif.-based Serpa and its entire team, including company founder and president Fernando Serpa, will join ProMach’s robotics & end of line group, led by Hutch Coburn, senior vice president. ProMach’s Robotics & End of Line group includes brands such as Brenton, Dekka, Edson, Orion, Quest, Rennco, Texwrap and Wexxar Bel.

Serpa offers horizontal, vertical and top load cartoning systems that can accommodate both hand load and automatic load applications, with systems capable of nearly any speed for the application. Serpa machines are designed to meet the needs of demanding production environments, featuring ease of maintenance, user-friendly operation and rapid, repeatable changeover technology. Serpa’s high-performance systems can be designed to meet sanitary and FDA validation requirements.

Serpa serves a broad range of industries but does a considerable amount of business in the pharmaceutical industry. ProMach has made numerous investments in the pharmaceutical packaging space in recent years with the creation of its Pharma platform in 2016.

“Serpa allows us to be an even stronger partner with our pharmaceutical customers to help them simplify line development, reduce risks, and achieve optimum performance,” says Tom McDaniel, ProMach senior vice president, pharma. “ProMach’s pharmaceutical industry growth over the last five years has included numerous solutions on the primary packaging side of the business, but the addition of Serpa firmly solidifies our solutions on the secondary packaging side of the business. Serpa brings this key component to our portfolio that allows us to provide a more comprehensive offering, including complete turnkey integrated pharmaceutical packaging lines and single-source responsibility, to customers across the globe.”

Visit www.serpapackaging.com and www.promachbuilt.com for more information.