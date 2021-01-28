Photonfocus launched a UV camera with global shutter technology, which provides high-resolution images of rapidly moving objects for machine vision applications within its MV4 series on the photonSPECTRAL platform. The camera has more than 40 % quantum efficiency between 170 - 820 nm and can also be deployed in the visible spectrum and the near-infrared (NIR) spectrum.

The company says the camera is suited for complex inspection tasks, such as those in the semiconductor industry. The backside illumination sensors (BSI) reduce noise, resulting in improved image quality. With a frame rate of 140 fps at a full resolution of 1280 x 1024 pixels, the camera also captures extremely fast processes. In addition, the UV camera is equipped with a C-mount lens adapter and provides quick and reliable data transfer with its 10 GigE interface. The compact camera has an industry-grade enclosure of 59 x 59 x 102.5mm and can be supplied with electricity using power over ethernet.

According to the company, a combination of UV and global shutter technology can be applied to the glass industry, recycling and automotive sectors and safety-relevant applications like pantograph inspections. The camera technology recognizes early on when the pantograph needs replacing and can be used for 100 % inspection of precious stones quality control.

