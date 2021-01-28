Syntegon, a provider of processing and packaging technology, donated a €5,000 grant to support CARE Package’s efforts to deliver food and protect the health of people in need. CARE, an aid organization, provides emergency assistance in 69 countries to help people in places that lack medical facilities and are vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CARE supports health and COVID-19 education programs, provides supplies to health centers, implements water and hygiene programs and furnishes protective equipment, disinfectants and medical supplies. Donata Wojcik, corporate partnership assistant at CARE, says, “Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to Syntegon for helping CARE provide assistance to people in war and crisis zones, and particularly for supporting our corona emergency relief efforts. CARE is delighted to have gained a new corporate partner in Syntegon.”

CARE earmarked some of the funds from Syntegon’s donation for aid packages to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on people in crisis regions. Shipments included hygiene kits with soap, detergent and disinfectants for families as well as handwashing stations for use in shelters. Other emergency relief packages contain cereals, legumes and cooking oil for families in need. CARE also provided ready-to-use therapeutic food to help malnourished children quickly regain their strength and restore their ability to tolerate normal food.

Syntegon spokesperson, Patrick Löffel says, “As a specialist for processing and packaging technology, we stand by our customers in the pharmaceutical and food industries, who play a key role in surmounting the Coronavirus pandemic. With this donation to CARE, we want to help feed and protect the health of people in need.”

