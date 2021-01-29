CorruTec ASIA, International Corrugated Technology Exhibition for Asia, will debut from September 22 - 25, 2021 at BITEC in Bangkok, Thailand. Jointly organized by Messe Düsseldorf Asia (MDA) and the Thai Corrugated Packaging Association (TCPA), the event will be a dedicated exhibition for manufacturers and suppliers of machinery, accessories, technology and services from the corrugated and folding carton industries.

CorruTec ASIA 2021 aims to provide a sourcing platform for industry experts from corrugated sheet and box manufacturers, folding carton converters and rigid carton manufacturers to vertical markets such as packaging designers and product managers from the food, cosmetics, luxury goods, medicine and automotive sectors. The event will be held concurrently with PACK PRINT INTERNATIONAL.

Commenting on the partnership with MDA and co-location with PACK PRINT INTERNATIONAL, Chusak Deetrakunwattanapoen, president of TCPA says, “The international expertise and regional know-how of MDA together with TCPA’s industry network make for a winning partnership in providing a targeted platform for the corrugated manufacturing sector. It will represent a broad range of corrugated packaging demand in related industries including food and beverage, transport and logistics, healthcare and others domestically, regionally and internationally.”

Visit www.corrutec-asia.com for more information.