With over 120,000 square meters spread across five exhibition halls, Cibus Tec 2023 is about to open its doors.

It is the international trade fair by Koeln Parma Exhibitions dedicated to technologies for the food and beverage sector. From October 24 to 27, more than 40,000 operators from Italy and 120 countries around the world will have the opportunity to discover a rich array of 1,200 exhibitors (including 400 international brands from 30 countries).

Cibus Tec reaffirms its position as one of the international events in food technology that is most attentive to innovation and the future challenges facing the sector. This special focus allows the fair to gather a wide range of the best solutions for the food and beverage industry, from innovative processing lines to the latest green packaging technologies, from automation solutions to laboratory equipment, as well as cutting-edge beverage filling systems and, not least, intralogistics.

Innovative and Sustainable Packaging

The future of packaging is one of the hottest topics in the food industry (and many other industrial sectors), partly due to its obvious environmental implications and also due to growing consumer awareness of the subject.

Several innovations in this area include the new green and aseptic packaging by GOGLIO (Hall 5 - Booth B018). Made from mono-PE multilayer material and a completely recyclable EVOH coextruded laminate, this particular innovation allows products to be processed at room temperature, without preservatives, while preserving their properties for longer. Moreover, it does not require refrigeration, resulting in significant energy savings.

BMB (Hall 2 - Booth F049), on the other hand, has developed a revolutionary solution that triples packaging speed using bell packaging principles and guarantees a constant oxygen residue of less than 0.01% in all packages, synonymous with absolute quality and processing safety.

A new stretchable paper film that can expand up to 40% is the ecological gem offered by RLCONSULTING (Hall 2 - Booth I037). It's a 100% eco-friendly solution, thanks to its entirely FSC-certified paper composition.

For the full conference program, please visit https://www.cibustec.it/en/congresses-and-events/conference-program/