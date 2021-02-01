Xante' announced its CEO Robert Ross had been elected to the 2021 Board of Directors for the Association for PRINT Technologies (APTech) at its annual member meeting for a three-year term.

APTech's charter supports the worldwide printing industry, including research, supply chain and education. APTech's Board members consist of all aspects of the print representatives, including users, manufactures, suppliers and print providers.

Ross brings over 35 years of experience in the Print Industry, first with QMS and for the past 30 years with Xante'. Ross brings both business and technology experience as a graduate of the University of Alabama in electrical engineering.

“It is an honor to be called to duty as a longtime member of this association. Over the years APTech has been a powerhouse in the industry and has guided thousands of print providers through ever-evolving print technologies. Now is the time, more than ever, to continue that strong legacy,” says Ross.

For more information visit www.xante.com.