Xeikon announced its Xeikon Café TV online event, scheduled for Feb. 11 and Feb. 25, 2021. The theme of the two-part event is the “Benefits of Digital Printing” and is specifically focused on the interests of current conventional flexo owners. The event is complimentary and open to the public.

Xeikon Café is a multi-vendor industry event dedicated to end-to-end digital production where attendees can learn about complementary printing techniques, connect with other industry innovators and discover new techniques and applications. The February edition of Xeikon Café TV enables both brand owners and converters to explore digital printing solutions and its benefits, which include: short-run, multi-versioning, faster lead-times, personalization, variable data and the ability to accept more jobs. With a focus on education, inspiration and networking, the events are designed to help printing professionals understand, evaluate and experience digitizing print manufacturing and enable them to make conscious business decisions.

Donna Covannon, director of marketing North America and digital solutions at Xeikon, says, “This is a great way to kick off the year. Until we can all gather again in-person, I’m very pleased that Xeikon is continuing to fill the education void with this ongoing series of valuable content. In addition to examining the benefits of digital printing, we’ll look at what’s possible with digital that’s not possible with Flexo alone and share some key stats on the total cost of ownership. Any converter considering making the leap into digital printing should put this on their calendar.”

Visit www.xeikoncafe.com/en/upcoming to register for both sessions.