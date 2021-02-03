ABB’s CP600 Gen 2 HMIs offer NEMA 4X rating, an expanded temperature range, 33% brighter screens, additional communications ports and integral web server capability, allowing users to expand HMI usage into more applications, according to the company. Available in 7”, 10” and 15” sizes, the CP600 Gen2 HMI units join the CP600-eCo units and the CP600-Pro units to cover the full range of industrial display needs. The economical CP600-eCo control panel, with screen sizes from 4.3” to 10.1” widescreen, is aimed for basic to standard functions and high usability for clear interaction with the operation process. The CP600-Pro HMI, with screen sizes from 5” to 21.5” widescreen, comes with high-end visualization performance, multi-touch operation, versatile trendsetting communication and representative design.

With Drive Faceplates, the ABB CP600 HMI expands drive operator interface options for ABB’s All-Compatible Drives. Connected to one drive, or across a network of drives, these Faceplates provide the most commonly needed control, monitoring and diagnostic functions. Simple configuration enables users to monitor, control and diagnose up to eight drives, and by using ABB’s Panel Builder 600 engineering tool, they can expand communications to even more drives. The company says expansion can be as simple as adding one additional parameter on a prewritten faceplate, or adding a complete set of machine specific faceplates with complex graphics and company logos.

Visit new.abb.com/drives for more information.