Ferrara announced that it is coming out with seasonal launch for Valentine’s Day that coincides with the company’s Ferrara Love Language quiz. Starting Thursday, February 4 at 4 p.m. ET, people can access FerraraLoveLanguages.com to answer a series of questions to “find their confectionary soulmate” in one of six Ferrara candy and cookie treats. Users can then share their candy match with someone of their choice in the form of a free candygram delivered to their door. The brand has a limited run of 500 samples each and the quiz will close on Monday, February 8 at 11:59 PM ET.

New shapes and packages for the products include:

Mother's X's and O's Cookies: A limited-edition batch of bite-sized "X" and "O"-shaped cookies made with pink and white frosting and sprinkles. In addition to heart-shaped boxes, the seasonal offering is available in treat-sized packs.

NERDS Gummy Clusters: The crunchy, gummy, bite-sized NERDS Gummy Clusters are debuting special Valentine's Day-themed packaging — a limited-edition hot pink packaging adorned with purple and white hearts.

Trolli Sour Brite Lips: Trolli is adding Valentine's Day variety to its portfolio with Trolli Sour Brite Lips, a lip-shaped sour gummy available in Cherry, Lemon, Strawberry, Grape, Orange and Lime flavors.

Classic Conversation Hearts: BRACH'S is introducing Wisecracks End, the Conversation Hearts with sayings like "Nope" and "4 Never," which join BRACH'S Tiny Conversation Hearts and others this season.

