Ferrero introduced new products and upgrades this Valentine's Day, such as the Kinder Chocolate Love Gift Box to classics like the Ferrero Rocher Tin Heart and Ferrero Golden Gallery Signature Valentine's Day Boxes.

"In the past two years, people have been turning to chocolate and candy at special moments more than ever," says Michael Zacharias, VP Trade Marketing & Category Management. "We're happy to offer fan favorites and new surprises across our portfolio that will be a great fit for all kinds of special people this Valentine's Day."

Valentine's Day surprises can be found across Ferrero's lineup of brands and can help you make the people in your life feel special, from family members, friends and teachers, as well as your sweetheart:

Ferrero Rocher Tin Heart: surprise your loved ones with this elegant symbol of your affection. Decorated for Valentine's Day, each heart-shaped tin contains three pieces of Ferrero Rocher.

Grand Ferrero Rocher Dark Valentine's Day Edition: decorated for Valentine's Day, the hollow dark chocolate and hazelnut shell make for a special gift to celebrate the moment.

Ferrero Golden Gallery Signature Valentine's Day Boxes (12 and 24 count): recipes featuring velvety cocoa ganache, crispy amaretto nubs, and sea salt caramel.

Ferrero Golden Gallery Signature Heart Box: contains 6 unique chocolate recipes in 28 individual pieces to make any moment memorable.

Kinder Chocolate Love Gift Box: features 25 pieces of individually wrapped heart-shaped Kinder chocolate featuring smooth milk chocolate with a creamy milk filling. This gift box allows you to personalize with the name of that special someone.

Kinder Joy Valentine's Day Box: featuring six Kinder Joy Valentine's Eggs with special messages, each Kinder Joy egg features two layers of milky sweet creams, topped with two crispy wafer bites filled with cocoa cream and a surprise toy inside.

Kinder Bueno Mini Valentine's Edition: delicious, individually wrapped, single bite size pieces of the popular crispy-creamy Kinder Bueno chocolate bar in festive Valentine's Day packaging.

Fannie May Milk Chocolate Pixies Red Heart Box: "Together is Timeless" on Valentine's Day, especially while enjoying classic Milk Chocolate Pixies — a combination of rich buttery caramel and crunchy pecans covered in milk chocolate.

Fannie May Colonial Assortment Red Fabric Heart Box: selection of American-inspired flavors — from the famous Pixies and Trinidads to buttercreams, toffees and chocolate covered fruits.

Tic Tac Big Berry Adventure Valentine's Day Pack: featuring rich raspberry and juicy blueberry flavors, Big Berry Adventure is all dressed up for Valentine's Day with heart-shaped graphics.

Butterfinger, Baby Ruth and CRUNCH Heart Boxes: each individual heart-shaped box features mini chocolates.

Butterfinger Hearts Laydown Bag: features heart-shaped chocolates wrapped in decorative Valentine's Day foils.

Valentine's Day products are available to purchase in stores and online now.