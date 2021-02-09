This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
This Website Uses Cookies By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to our cookie policy. Learn MoreThis website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Virospak announced The Wood Dropper, a dropper cap made from wood. The company says that the wood is responsibly sourced, and that the product contains no plastic threads or glue — making it “the first 100% natural dropper cap.” Additionally, the company says The Wood Dropper is fully organic, compostable and recyclable.
We ring in the new year with features in the January issue including our Top Packaging Innovations in 2020, customizable e-commerce kits, automating coding changeovers to drive efficiency, motion control advances, tape solutions and beauty care while wearing masks.