Junker has announced a new test for the quality assurance of bolted connections. The company says that in order to enable a more differentiated test setup, the new TesT 208.200kN allows users to control the transverse stroke in a closed loop as desired during the running test. The transverse displacement amplitude can be kept constant. Any desired ramps or other sequences can be simulated. The company says the product was designed in anticipation of the new aviation standard ISO 16130, which describes amplitude regulation during the execution of experiments as preferred. It meets DIN 65151, DIN 25201-4, DIN 16130 and can be used to test all elements of bolt connections and locking systems.

Visit www.test-gmbh.com for more information.