Berlin Packaging announced the acquisition of Sodis-Uhart and Audoubert, two companies offering glass and metal packaging in France.

Sodis-Uhart was founded in 1979 in Biarritz as a family-run business and expanded in 2015 with the acquisition of Audoubert, based in Toulouse, creating a hub for glass and metal packaging in southern France. The two companies offer a wide range of glass and metal containers and packaging components and have more than 9,000 m2 of strategically located warehouse space to support their customers.

“Sodis-Uhart, together with Audoubert, will significantly expand Berlin Packaging’s product portfolio, especially in the food sector,” says Paolo Recrosio, CEO of Berlin Packaging Europe. “Moreover, both companies have strong customer and supplier relationships that will help us continue to expand, particularly in France and the neighboring areas of Spain.”

“Our combination with Berlin Packaging represents the culmination of a family adventure that began in 1979 with just one employee. We’re proud of our accomplishments, and we believe strongly that this transaction is not an end but a new beginning, enabling us to bring our experience in southern France to the rest of Berlin Packaging, and to allow our customers and employees to benefit from the opportunities offered by a global company,” says Dominique Uhart, director of Sodis-Uhart, and Michel Uhart, director of Audoubert.

The acquisition of Sodis-Uhart and Audobert is Berlin Packaging’s eleventh acquisition in Europe since 2016.

"Expanding our presence in Europe remains a critical objective for us in 2021," says Bill Hayes, CEO and president of Berlin Packaging. "Targeted acquisitions, like the acquisition of Sodis-Uhart and its subsidiary, Audoubert, continue to be an important way for us to execute on our strategic growth plans for Europe.”

