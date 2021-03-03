Abbott Label added the Domino N610i digital UV inkjet press to its label printing arsenal in February 2020 to complement its HP Indigo WS6600 and to expand their digital capabilities.

One year later, Abbott Label has further increased its digital printing strength and capacity with the installation of a Domino K600i dual bar digital UV inkjet printer. The following is a Q&A with John Abbott to learn about the Domino K600i dual bar, how COVID-19 has impacted business, and the drivers and trends for continuing to invest in digital printing.

Q: How has COVID-19 impacted your business?

A: COVID-19 presented very unique challenges which we have been able to overcome through new policies and procedures. The health and safety of our team members is always our primary concern. We invested in new sanitation supplies to wipe down equipment between shifts. Required masks to be worn by everyone inside the building. And provided multiple tests to ensure the best quality workspace possible. We cannot thank and praise our team enough for their adaptability to keep each other safe and our customers happy.

Q: In the past year, have you noticed any changes or trends in the label jobs being run?

A: The demand for variable data printing (VDP) has increased. With the increases in e-commerce and logistics, especially this past year due to COVID, we see the VDP demand going up.

Q: What type of variable data printing jobs are you running?

A: Consecutive barcodes, numbers and QR codes.

Q: Why Domino and Why K600i dual bar?

A: We purchased the Domino N610i a year ago for high color long runs, and to get our foot in the door in the variable market. We were quickly able to fill it up with work. With this success, partnering with Domino again was an easy decision. The K600i dual bar was an easy choice due to its variable printing capabilities and lighting fast print speed (up to 492 fpm). Adding the K600i onto our Mark Andy 2200 flexo press doubles our run speed and is perfect for large run VDP projects.

Q: What benefits do you foresee the Domino K600i dual bar bringing to your business?

A: We expect the Domino K600i dual bar to provide three key benefits. One, with the increased speeds, it will allow us to capture more long run VDP work and produce it very quickly. Two, it will allow us to be even more competitive in this long run variable imaging market space. And three, it frees up the N610i for more custom work. We will be able to run more efficiently and grow at the same time.

Q: Thanks, John. Anything else you would like to add?

A: Yes, I would like to send a message to our industry friends…our fellow label manufacturers…who like everyone else across the country and around the world are dealing with extraordinary situations in this unprecedented time. The team at Abbott Label are experts at assisting label manufacturing companies with their job challenges. These challenges may include a press being down, not having enough press capacity for the current workload, or needing assistance with a VDP project. Abbott Label strives to provide the industry’s best capabilities and speed of turnaround. During this stressful time, if label printer converters need any manufacturing assistance, they can contact me toll-free at 866-228-0100 or via email at Johna@abbottlabel.com. They can also contact our marketing and sales director, Hayden Wier, at Haydenw@abbottlabel.com. Please stay safe and be well.