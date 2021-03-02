DSM, a global science-based company active in health, nutrition and materials, announced its portfolio of reworkable and repulpable barrier coating resins for the food and beverage, pet food, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals packaging industries, giving manufacturers an alternative to traditional, less eco-friendly LDPE coatings.

According to DSM, the way consumers think and feel about packaging is changing; they are questioning environmental credentials, especially in food packaging, and demanding to know if it is safe, sustainable and less wasteful — influencing the industry to question if packaging still has the functional properties to fulfill its long-term requirements.

DSM says it offers recyclable resins that are easy to formulate and use for paper and board mills, convertors and ink formulators, as well as brands and suppliers who are looking to reduce their use of harmful components that are difficult to recycle, such as PE laminates on paper. The new portfolio can reportedly help to lower the cost of production and scrapping compared to PE laminates.

The dispersion coating resins are applicable for producers of paperboard packaging for consumer foods looking to deliver durable, high-functioning and reliable primer coatings, inks and top coatings. DSM reports the benefits of the products iare its high performance without the need for expensive retooling. Packaging and stock coated with these resins can be repulped without extra processing. For paper manufacturers and packaging convertors, DSM resin solutions reportedly offer the following:

The ability to be applied using existing coating equipment

Decreased production waste and scrap costs

For ink formulators, DSM resin solutions reportedly offer the following:

Easy to formulate and suitable for various applications

Grease, oil, and water (Cobb) resistant while being compliant with food contact regulations and reducing the number of components and additives in the end formulation

Require fewer test cycles, increasing its speed to market

The following are part of the DSM’s portfolio:

NeoCryl A-2095 XP — the new modified acrylic styrene copolymer dispersion for use in barrier coatings, overprint varnish and water based liquid inks. It displays a balance in water, fat and grease resistance with printability, flexibility, transparency and a low residual odor.

NeoCryl A-2092 — a modified acrylic styrene copolymer dispersion. It delivers outstanding results when used in overprint varnish and water based liquid inks. Water, fat and grease resistance with excellent printability and transparency.

NeoCryl BT-62 is a semi-colloidal acrylic styrene copolymer dispersion for use in grease resistant and low Cobb value inks and paper coatings.

Jacqueline Revet, global marketing manager of DSM Resins & Functional Materials says, “At DSM we are committed to providing the print and packaging industry with a rapid and painless transition away from PE coatings to recyclable alternatives. These resins represent a major step on this journey towards reducing the use of harmful LDPE.”

For more information, visit www.dsm.com.