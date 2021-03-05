Cannabis packager Humidi.co has launched HumidiNaturals, a fully renewable and compostable solution servicing the cannabis market. Manufactured in the U.S., Humidi.co aims to remove 750,000 lbs of plastic from the cannabis supply chain annually.

HumidiNaturals are a plant-based, biopolymer blend designed to degrade within 14-18 months, leaving no microplastics or harmful chemicals behind.

The company says that HumidiNaturals is being offered as the first, fully renewable, ASTM child-resistant caps and pre-roll tubes servicing the cannabis market, with jars and responsible labeling options anticipated by second quarter of 2021.

The company says that it will offer the home-compostable packaging at pricing that is competitive with current glass and plastic offerings.

