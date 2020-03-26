Non-Dairy Ice Cream Chooses Renewable Ice Cream Board Packaging

NadaMoo!, a plant-based ice cream brand has switched to Evergreen Packaging's Sentinel™ Fully Renewable Ice Cream Board. The coconut milk dairy-free frozen dessert will begin using the eco-friendly, paper-based packaging made with a renewable coating derived from sugarcane.

“This switch to Sentinel Fully Renewable Ice Cream Board is a natural fit for our core values at NadaMoo!,” said Max Haimowitz, VP of Marketing & Creative at NadaMoo!. “Being a leader in the larger food movement striving to make a difference for our customers and the greater community as well as the planet for us means we should always look for ways to innovate. The new packaging allows us to advance this sustainability ethos.”

The packaging converting partner for the transition of NadaMoo to the renewable ice cream board is Stanpac Packaging. Sentinel products are designed to be used in a variety of food service and retail food grade packaging applications with varying shelf life needs, including ice cream with its specific controlled environment requirements.

The new fully renewable NadaMoo! pints will be on retail shelves where NadaMoo! is currently sold nationwide later this year.