Ben & Jerry's Adds to Non-Dairy Desserts with Sunflower Butter-Based Ice Cream

The next thing for Ben & Jerry's is offering even more non-dairy flavors and a new base mix with sunflower butter. Ben & Jerry's new sunflower butter-based Non-Dairy Frozen Desserts use flower power to deliver on the full Ben & Jerry's experience with chunks and swirls, while providing a delicious alternative to the existing almond-based lineup.

As the first national brand to offer sunflower butter pints to the public and at its Scoop Shops, Ben & Jerry's hopes to continue to spread the non-dairy love. The company promotes the new flavors with a bright yellow lid and packaging adorned with the bold summer flowers.

Ben & Jerry’s pint Non-Dairy flavor line up including three new seed-based sunflower butter flavors: Crème Brûlée Cookie, “Milk” & Cookies and Mint Chocolate Cookie. The three new sunflower butter flavors come in the familiar pints and are on shelves now.

Ben & Jerry's is also launching two new almond-based Non-Dairy Mini Cups in the spring. The to-go cups feature one scoop in a convenient, portion-controlled pack. Non-Dairy Mini Cups will be available in two flavors: P.B. and Cookies and Caramel Chocolate Chunk.

Including the recently launched non-dairy version of Netflix & Chilll'd™, the company now offers 17 non-dairy flavors, which is over 25% of the company's flavor lineup.