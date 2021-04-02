Enercon, a manufacturer of equipment for the plastics, converting and packaging industries, announced a recent investment in CNC (Computer Numerical Control) equipment. The technology allows for precision and repeatable manufacturing of both simple and complex parts.

By bringing this capability in-house, Enercon says it is adding self-sufficiency and flexibility to do more without outsourcing. The aim is to reduce costs and shorten lead times while providing more control over supply during uncertain times. The management team continues to evaluate other investments in order to continue to improve the company’s manufacturing efficiencies.

“This machine supports our manufacturing processes for each of our unique product lines,” says Jake Hanson, director of engineering & manufacturing. “We are excited to be able to give our customers better lead times along with increased accuracy, efficiency and speed.”

Enercon will use the CNC technology for making parts such as drilled port flame burners, plasma nozzles, machined support/framework and narrow web corona treater housings.

