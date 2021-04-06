A new line of cat food, Made by Nacho, has been launched to bring better taste, as well as high-quality nutrition for felines. Developed by Nacho Flay, a Maine coon cat belonging to chef Bobby Flay, the Made by Nacho menu aims to prioritize an equal focus on feline-specific taste and nutrition with a menu of wet and dry food and treats. After two years of recipe testing and countless tastings, coupled with top insights from culinary and feline experts, Made by Nacho was born.

"While many know I am passionate about cooking, I am equally as passionate about the cats in my life," says Flay. "Made by Nacho melds those passions together, and with Nacho by my side, I am proud to share what we created. While I influence the recipes, Nacho does the hard work of creating the menu and paw-selecting every ingredient."

"Dogs have led R&D at pet food companies for long enough, and I'm excited to team up with Nacho and educate the larger feline community on cat health," says Dr. Katja Lang, DVM and veterinary consultant at Made by Nacho. "I've worked with Nacho to identify what is best for feline diets, starting with nutritional content, all the way down to flavor - because palatability is essential to a cat's food," added Dr. Lang.

Cats are carnivores, which is why Made by Nacho's menu leads with cage-free chicken, grass-fed beef and sustainably caught salmon. To balance these proteins, fruits and vegetables like pumpkin, cranberries, blueberries and kale are added, bringing in a dose of antioxidants and immune bolstering benefits. Bone broth is also included to provide a concentration of protein, flavorful nutrients and collagen to all recipes and extra hydration in the wet food recipes. To round out Made by Nacho's menu, millet and oats are added for fiber, in addition to pre and probiotics for digestive health.

Furthering his mission to help cats everywhere, Nacho and his team initiated the Made by Nacho Charitable Fund at the New York Community Trust. At launch, the fund has made grants to EveryCat Health Foundation — an organization that advances feline health by supporting groundbreaking research and education — and Best Friends Animal Society — a national animal welfare organization dedicated to saving pets in shelters all across America.

Made by Nacho is now available to consumers via madebynacho.com. Beginning April 19, Made by Nacho will also be available at PetSmart, its exclusive retail partner.

Visit madebynacho.com for more information.