PATCH, the Australian-based natural first aid brand by Nutricare, has launched a new mixed pack of squares and rectangle bamboo bandages. Made with 100% natural and compostable bamboo fiber, PATCH bandages are hypoallergenic Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA). Currently, 1 in 4 people experience negative skin reactions to traditional bandages adhesive. PATCH offers an effective, hypoallergenic, and eco-friendly alternative.

The new PATCH Large Format Bamboo Bandages are $7.99 SRP, include 5x large square (75mm x 75mm) and 5x large rectangle (25mm x 75mm) bandages, and are available in four varieties: Natural, Coconut Oil for Kids, Aloe Vera and Activated Charcoal. “Not only have many people never considered what goes into your average bandage, they are also unaware how common adhesive irritation is. We've had countless requests for larger shapes and sizes and are thrilled to bring these new PATCH extensions to the globe," says James Dutton, founder and CEO, Nutricare.