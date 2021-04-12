LINDAL Group announced the launch of its 3D Aerosol Configurator, a new tool hosted exclusively on the company’s website that offers customers access to a suite of editing and design tools to create 3D aerosol packaging.

The tool allows customers to select any of LINDAL’s standard actuators and overcaps with the most commonly used aerosol cans. Different materials, diameters, heights and shoulder types can be selected, too, thereby enabling them to build more than 5,000 unique aerosol packaging designs.

The configurator offers research & development, packaging and marketing teams the opportunity to visualize full aerosol packaging at the very early stages of the design process, particularly by 3D-modeling potential packaging options in a straightforward manner, according to LINDAL Group. Each 3D model is fully color customizable, which enables customers to apply their specific artwork and branding to the can in order to visualize the final look of the pack.

The configurator also removes the complex design practices involved in modeling new packaging so that customers can quickly edit designs and save both time and money, as the involvement of marketing and design agencies is reduced.

“Conventional product design and approval procedures are often long-winded and restrict customers’ design options,” says Kashif Choudhry, LINDAL Group’s marketing manager. “Our concept streamlines creative processes, releases valuable time and ultimately supports an improved time to market for products.”

In addition, LINDAL’s customers will now be able to effectively identify the best actuator options for their future aerosols and contact their sales representative directly through the online platform, as they discuss projects in more detail and request samples.

In the future, the platform will also offer a secure and confidential access area for customers to visualize their bespoke actuators, including those in the early stages of development. This ability to envisage packaging instantly — when new designs are created — will significantly reduce the feedback process between LINDAL and its customers in this very critical phase and help bring products to the market quicker.

