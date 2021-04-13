Mettler-Toledo’s application test center at its headquarters facility in FL is outfitted with the company’s inspection equipment, including checkweighers, metal detectors, serialization systems and vision and x-ray inspection systems. The center's primary purpose is to enable companies considering adding new inspection systems to their operations to test-run their own products on Mettler-Toledo systems and ensure they are choosing the correct systems for the results they need.

This free program allows manufacturers to send their product samples to the center and receive a full testing report within 2 to 4 days, which details attainable inspection accuracy, performance and detection sensitivity. Manufacturers are welcome to attend, or can participate virtually. Testing can include running multiple products on a closed loop to simulate production line performance. As part of Mettler-Toledo’s research & development program, companies can also utilize the test center capabilities to try out any new products they are considering introducing. Mettler-Toledo’s X3750 glass-in-glass inspection system can detect glass contaminants — even in hard-to-inspect, glass container thick, curved bases. Companies can also use 3D printing, which helps create special fixtures to optimize inspections during vision inspection evaluations.

For more information, visit mt.com.