The new CNC line of booster compressors, delivers capacities from 28-281 cfm with pressures up to 650 psig. These fully enclosed and integrated units are available in 10-30 hp models. This product line expansion also adds the DNC-XL, bringing Kaeser’s advanced booster lineup to nine models with flows ranging from 28-882 cfm.

Each package includes a built-in aftercooler for optimized cooling and a sound-dampening enclosure for reduced noise levels and better machine protection. A reduced footprint, easy access design and simple connections make installation and maintenance a breeze. A complete sensor array and the Sigma Control 2 controller offers unsurpassed control and monitoring with enhanced communications capabilities for seamless integration into remote plant control/monitoring systems.

“The CNC and DNC-XL represent an expansion on the integrated booster concept which was launched with the DNC series. These compact units offer users a complete machine which will reduce installation headaches, offer a smaller footprint, and better machine protection,” said Stephen Horne, Product Manager. “The Sigma Control 2 provides optional integration into networks which allows for enhanced IIOT/Industry 4.0 realization.”

All Kaeser booster packages can be ordered for nitrogen compression or as a water-cooled unit, and can be customized for specific applications with optional variable speed drives and integral Eco-drains.