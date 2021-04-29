Spartech, a manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, announced that it is now a member of The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), an international trade association representing the plastics recycling industry and dedicated to environmentally sustainable product solutions.

“APR is the widely recognized authority for plastics suppliers, convertors, brand owners and reclaimers when defining materials and articles as recyclable,” says Spartech Manager of Technology Jiang Li. “Joining with APR enhances Spartech’s ability to develop, manufacture and deliver recyclable products to positively contribute to society, as well as future generations, while achieving continuous business growth.”

With its APR membership, Spartech says it is gaining opportunities to interact and network with more than 300 like-minded organizations focused on recycling and sustainability initiatives. “These relationships will help Spartech to gain a broader understanding of sustainability challenges that companies and industries are facing and develop custom recyclable-forward plastics products and solutions to meet these needs,” says Li

Spartech will also have access to APR resources including a listing in the APR Member Directory, member meetings and webinars, industry trends and forecasts, design guidelines and recognition programs. All of these assets are designed to guide global manufacturing and consumption of plastics toward environmentally sustainable solutions.

APR promotes the plastics recycling industry by providing leadership for long-term industry growth and vitality, including developing protocols for packaging design for greater recyclability, improving the quality of postconsumer plastics entering the environment and fostering a strong interface with end-user markets.

