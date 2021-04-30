Amcor Rigid Packaging has announced the appointment of two personnel: Dan Murphy as vice president of North America Operations and Rodrigo Lecot as vice president and general manager of Latin America.

Murphy will be responsible for driving ARP’s North American safety agenda, promoting operational excellence, increasing supply chain capability and expanding the company’s production capacity.

Before joining Amcor, Murphy spent several years with Howmet Aerospace, the global supplier of aircraft engine and structural components. He served as vice president and general manager of the Engineered Structures business. Murphy was instrumental in deploying total productive maintenance, driving overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) improvement and establishing a global sales inventory and operations planning process.

“Murphy's leadership will bring a new level of service to our operations,” says Eric Roegner, president of Amcor Rigid Packaging. “Murphy has a proven track record in delivering solid improvements in safety, productivity, quality, and delivery. He’s a highly successful business leader who brings a unique skill set immersed in operational excellence.”

Prior to joining Howmet, Murphy served in the U.S. Navy, where he held numerous roles including: naval aviator, seventh fleet sea combat commander, plans director and U.S. naval forces central command director of theater security cooperation. He finished his military career in the office of the U.S. Secretary of Defense. Murphy earned a bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Naval Academy and a master’s degree from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School.

Lecot joined Amcor in 2016 as regional VP in Latin America leading sales, marketing, R&D, and sustainability. Under his commercial leadership, Amcor has assisted global and local customers to support market demands, develop new products, and advance sustainability agendas. Lecot also expanded the region’s use of technologies including one-step manufacturing, aseptic filling, and EBM.

“Lecot is a visionary leader who has strong relationships with our largest customers throughout the region,” says Roegner. “He skillfully builds global teams that are culturally diverse and establishes best-in-class business practices to drive revenue growth.”

Lecot has spearheaded glass-to-plastic conversions and increased the use of PCR across the product offering, as well as the availability of refillable and reusable rPET bottles that continue to gain popularity in the region. Lecot also championed the partnership with McKinsey.org to build sustainable recycling systems in the region.

Prior to joining Amcor, Lecot was general manager at W.W. Grainger, a global leader of maintenance supplies as well as the general manager at Johnson Diversity in Mexico and Central America (Professional Division of S.C. Johnson & Son). Additionally, he was a global VP at Sealed Air Corp. Lecot has a track record with sales, innovation and sustainability, talent development, collaboration and cost effectiveness in multinational organizations.

Lecot replaces Fabian Mamia who left Amcor late last year.

Visit www.amcor.com for more information.