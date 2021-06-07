The Legion of Bloom (LEGION) — an eco-conscious Northern California cannabis company — recently announced it has adopted 100% plastic-free packaging for its award-winning vape lines.

The new packaging eliminates single-use plastic waste in the supply chain and raises the bar for sustainability within an ever-growing cannabis industry. The containers are made in the USA with wind energy and the packaging is FSC-certified, meaning that the materials were derived in a sustainable manner.

LEGION's plastic-free goals were brought to life with help from their partners at All Packaging Company, which was excited to create sustainable containers for Legion of Bloom's Monarch and California Sauce cartridge lines. Both companies share a commitment to eliminating single-use plastics from the cannabis supply chain, and All Packaging Company looks forward to future collaborations.