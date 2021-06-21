Cyrel FAST is a technology consisting of thermal processors and large variety of photopolymer printing plates for flexible packaging and other applications. The Cyrel FAST system offers superior productivity and performance while helping to reduce processing costs, processing time, and environmental impact compared to existing solvent-based platemaking methods. The equipment is an achievement of more than 20 years continuous evolution and investment into this platform and has resulted in more than 1500 installations globally.

“We are excited to see that customers are now able to experience how quick and easy platemaking operations can be performed at Comexi’s Technology center and in their own operations. Cyrel FAST enables a workflow from file to printready plate in less than an hour.” said Jan Scharfenberg, Business Leader DuPont Cyrel Solutions East.

“Following with the turnkey service for the integration of prepress that we offer at Comexi CTec, and taking into account that the option of thermal plates is a very attractive solution for our customers, we are very pleased to announce that within the Comexi-DuPont collaboration framework, we can now have a Cyrel FAST thermal technology processor in our Technological Center in Girona, that will help us in the use and visibility of this technology within the environment of Comexi customers” Said Yago Luling, prepress manager and color specialist of Comexi CTe