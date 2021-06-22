Manufacturers of automatic splicers and turret rewinders, KTI and CTC will showcase its latest equipment designs and features at Booth #550 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center September 29th – October 1st, 2021. Though equipment will not physically be on display, KTI and CTC plan to show video footage of their latest MTR Series Turret Rewinder as well as offer on-sight demos at their plant, located only 70 miles from the show.

The MTR Series Turret Rewinder has 4 spindles and is available in web widths up to 22 inches (558mm), roll diameters up to 16 inches (406mm), speeds up to 750FPM (228MPM) and can run cores ranging from .75 inches to 3 inches (19mm to 76mm). Standard features include PLC touch screen controls, servo motor driven spindles, an integrated dancer for superior web control, tapered winding tension, and remote diagnostics.

Optional features available for the MTR Series Turret Rewinder include a roll closure system with optional print and apply functionality, automatic core loading, and a slitting module. Customers can choose from two types of core gluing: an automatic spray glue system with a hot melt tank and spray nozzle, or the traditional hot melt glue pot with an optional refill system.

The MTR Series auto core loading offers adjustable spacing of cores, and a proprietary core hopper system that handles cores sizes from .75 inches to 3 inches. The machine automatically loads cores optimizing the process and eliminating the need for an operator to do so. This leaves more time for the operator to focus on machine efficiency and package finished rolls. The automatic core loading also allows for faster turret cycle times permitting shorter rolls to be run at higher line speeds.

Quantum Design also plans to return to LabelExpo Americas in 2022 at the same location and will have equipment on display for live demos. “We are looking forward to getting back in front of our customers this Fall and for the return of LabelExpo Americas,” says Derek Wheeler, VP of Sales for Quantum Design. “We were lucky that the pandemic created new business opportunities for our company to which we are grateful, but we are excited to visit with our customers and alliances at in-person events once again.”