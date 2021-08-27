Davis-Standard is pleased to announce an upcoming webinar entitled “Process Improvement for Single Screw Extruders” on September 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. U.S. EST. During this 45-minute webinar, Davis-Standard’s Wendell Whipple and co-host Pete Morgan will discuss factors that improve single screw extruder performance through feedscrew and barrel design, including considerations for wear resistance, mixing characteristics, and more. They will use groove feed and smooth bore extruder data to illustrate the correlation between solids conveying/melting rate, melt pressure, head pressure, uniform outputs, materials of construction, and other variables to strengthen your single screw process. By the end of the presentation, you will better understand the factors contributing to optimal single screw performance and strategies for reducing wear and costly repairs. There will be a Q&A session at the end of the presentation for your questions. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about single screw extrusion best practices.