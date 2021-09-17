GEODIS, a global leading transport and logistics provider, and Advanced Handling Systems (AHS, LLC), a full-service provider of integrated fulfillment and distribution solutions, announced a new partnership to implement the Exotec Skypod System into GEODIS’ eLogistics site in Nashville, Tenn. The cutting-edge robotic system will allow GEODIS to optimize the e-Commerce fulfillment process on behalf of its emerging direct-to-consumer customers.

GEODIS recently announced the expansion of its eLogistics service in the U.S. to provide best-in-class e-Commerce fulfillment solutions for startups and growing e-Commerce retailers from four new strategic GEODIS eLogistics locations. GEODIS will partner with AHS to integrate the Exotec Skypod System into GEODIS’ state-of-the-art automated eLogistics facility that will go live in Nashville, Tenn., in Q1 of 2022. An agile and high-performing automated goods-to-person solution for the retail and e-commerce industries, the Exotec Skypod System is the first of its kind to use mobile robots that can move in three dimensions and reach heights of 36 feet to enable efficient, high-density inventory storage.

Exotec has revolutionized the fulfillment industry in Europe and Japan and continues to grow its presence in the U.S. market with customers like Gap Inc., Ariat International and Comoto Holdings recently adopting the Skypod system. The Exotec Skypod uses laser scanner navigation and robust software to increase warehouse throughput by up to five times with a two-minute response time for all SKUs. The system is designed to improve working conditions and foster more sustainable warehouse productivity by reducing highly repetitive, physically intensive tasks like walking, lifting and bending.

The leading integrator of the Exotec solution in North America, AHS will complete the installation of the system into GEODIS’ eLogistics facility with guidance from Exotec’s execution team. AHS and GEODIS collaborated on the design of the construction build for the GEODIS eLogistics site so it can be easily expanded, with plans to double its initial size in the future.



