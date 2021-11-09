FlexXray announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art, USDA and FDA-registered inspection facility specializing in foreign material QA Hold resolution services located at in Fort Mill, S.C.

The new 42,000-square-foot facility aims to provide the fastest, safest and most accurate foreign material inspection and QA Hold resolution services to food and product manufacturers across the Southeastern U.S. It will feature multiple inspection lines using FlexXray's new proprietary next-generation advanced digital technology to find contaminants, including plastic and metal, down to .2mm in size. The company says that the new facility will have an initial capacity to process up to 10 truckloads of product per day. Additionally, the new facility will also offer shrink bundling, can and jar dud detection, contaminant retrieval, manual sorting and packaging, and metal detection.

"We've seen a significant increase in demand for our foreign material inspection and QA Hold resolutions services in the Southeast due to the strong immediate return on investment our customers receive from these services. We are opening this new plant to be closer to our customers so they can take full advantage of our next-generation technology which can detect contaminants, including plastic that other systems can't detect. We are delighted to take this next step in our long-term vision to serve food producers throughout the United States with fast and effective advanced solutions via conveniently located regional service centers," says FlexXray CEO Randy Jesberg.

At full capacity, this new facility will reportedly run 24 hours per day with multiple shifts and inspect more than 12 truckloads of product every day. It will feature the ability to inspect multiple trucks simultaneously, including the ability to inspect an entire truck in as little as two hours — while the driver waits. It also has extensive warehouse storage to accommodate customer projects of all types and sizes.

