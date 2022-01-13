Peak Nano Films, a U.S.-based nanotechnology company, commissioned a Davis-Standard cast nanolayered film line for processing a breakthrough dielectric film for capacitor applications. With this new equipment, Peak Nano Films has moved into production to serve automotive, military, electrical grid and industrial markets. Davis-Standard collaborated with Peak Nano’s team to validate the process and tailor cast film machinery based on the company’s unique product requirements.

“We have grown with Davis-Standard throughout this endeavor,” says Mike Hus, Peak Nano Film’s senior vice president of engineering. “Davis-Standard’s technical expertise enabled us to collaborate on new processes and define machinery features prior to purchase. We value Davis-Standard’s experience and systems-oriented approach in helping make this film a reality.”

Peak Nano Films’ modern dielectric film structure overcomes current technology challenges to provide longer capacitor life, higher temperature resistance, greater breakdown strength and a smaller footprint for capacitor designs. This includes two to four times the energy storage and temperatures up to 150 degrees Celsius (300 degrees Fahrenheit). As a result, capacitor producers benefit from additional design freedom and the potential for reducing systems costs for end-users.

According to Chris Oseredczuk, senior production engineer at Peak Nano Films, the Davis-Standard line is performing well. “We are highly satisfied with the line’s performance and Davis-Standard’s ongoing support. Their sales, technical, parts and field service teams have provided a timely response during all phases, including initial engagement and acceptance.”

Davis-Standard’s web handling expertise and scrap reduction strategies have been pivotal in helping Peak Nano Films deliver this film and other innovative products. In addition, a custom feedscrew design built specifically to adapt to the process requirements for this dielectric film has also been advantageous.