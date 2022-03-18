The organic packaged food market size is expected to increase by USD 22.72 billion between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.99% during the forecast period. The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small and large vendors. Vendors are competing in terms of price, quality, innovation, service, reputation, distribution, and promotion. Amys Kitchen Inc., Arla Foods amba, Aurora Organic Dairy, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa, Bolthouse Farms Inc., and others are identified as dominant players in the market.

The report segments the organic packaged food market by product (DB and C, MSF and V, SDC and S, and Others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market is driven by the rising number of new product launches. In addition, consumer awareness about the health benefits of organic packaged foods is anticipated to boost the growth of the organic packaged food market.

Vendors in the market are focusing on successful product launches to increase revenue flow as well as their market shares. For instance, In June 2021, Nestle SA partnered with Focus Brands to introduce the Carnation Breakfast Essentials Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Flavoured Nutritional Drink. Such successful product launches by vendors is increasing the availability and sales of organic packaged foods, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Organic Packaged Food Companies:

Amys Kitchen Inc.

Arla Foods amba

Aurora Organic Dairy

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli Spa

Bolthouse Farms Inc.

China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd.

Danone SA

Happy Milk

iD Fresh Food ( India ) Pvt. Ltd.

) Pvt. Ltd. Lidl US LLC

LT Foods Ltd.

Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd.

Nestle SA

Organic Valley

Perdue Farms Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Hershey Co.

Tyson Foods Inc.

Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV

Marico Ltd.

Organic Packaged Food Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

Dairy, bakery, and confectionaries - size and forecast 2021-2026

Meat, seafood, fruits, and vegetables - size and forecast 2021-2026

Sauces, dressings, condiments, and spreads - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

The dairy, bakery, and confectionaries segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The increasing demand from consumers for organic bakery products is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Organic Packaged Food Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America holds the largest share of the market, occupying 37% of the global market share. Factors such as the rising number of new product launches, the entry of new vendors, and product innovations are driving the growth of the organic packaged food market in North America. The US and Canada are the key markets for organic packaged food products in North America.