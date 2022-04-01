Elopak, a leading global supplier of carton packaging and filling equipment, has today published its 2021 Sustainability Report, a fully digital report following the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) core framework. The successes in the report include a 10% reduction in scope 1 and residual scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions from 2020, showing good progress toward Science-Based Targets. The company continues to source 100% renewable electricity since 2016 and has reduced energy consumption by 14% since 2017. 100% of fibers used were from verified and controlled sources, of which 64% were FSCTM certified[1].

Elopak maintained its strong focus on people in 2021, with 76% of employees completing performance dialogues, up from 22% in 2020. 73% of suppliers (by spend) were assessed for environmental and social impact, and a high-level Human Rights risk assessment and prioritization of the supply chain was undertaken. We had a 21% increase in employees completing code of conduct training, following an increased focus on ethical business conduct.

Sustainability highlights of the year included achieving a platinum EcoVadis sustainability rating, placing Elopak in the top 1% of more than 75,000 companies rated worldwide. Elopak also joined the UN Global Compact as a participant member.

In 2021 Elopak recorded further progress in promoting sustainable packaging solutions, with 22% of fresh milk cartons sold in Europe fully renewable[2] and the announcement of the Pure-Pak® eSense carton – a more environmentally friendly aseptic carton made without an aluminium layer. By using a polyolefin blend barrier, the Pure-Pak® eSense carton unlocks the potential to be fully renewable and has up to 50% lower carbon footprint than a standard Pure-Pak® aseptic carton[3] while still maintaining full recyclability. Elopak’s tethered cap was also announced in 2021. The Pure-TwistFlip™ 29i offers the company’s lightest screw cap to date, helping to reduce the use of plastics while also meeting the tethering requirements of the EU Single-Use Plastics Directive ahead of its 2024 deadline.

Speaking on the launch of the report, Elopak’s Sustainability Director Marianne Groven stated, “In 2021 we recorded significant progress in our journey to become more sustainable, from strengthening our social initiatives, through launching more environmentally friendly products, to reducing our company emissions. Having updated our near-term emission reduction targets in line with the latest Science Based Targets initiative guidance, we must now build on and accelerate this progress in line with global efforts to reach Net Zero.”

“Continued investment in research and innovation and close collaboration with our partners across the supply chain will be key in ensuring we can deliver,” Groven continued.

The report also details Elopak’s sustainability targets going forward. These include 85% of employees to have individual targets and development plans, all suppliers to accept our Supplier Code of Conduct and be assessed against social and environmental criteria by 2025, 100% renewable or recycled content in its cartons on the European market by 2030, and reducing scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 42% and scope 3 GHG emissions by 25% by 2030 from a 2020 base year.

Commenting on the publication CEO Thomas Körmendi stated, “2021 was a landmark year for Elopak during which we continued to pioneer sustainable packaging solutions and drive the plastic to carton conversion. Maintaining our focus on the three areas of people, planet, and profit, we shifted our focus from simply doing less harm to doing more good. We look forward to building on this strong foundation in 2022 and beyond.”