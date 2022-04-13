Nature Made, the leading vitamin and supplement brand providing quality, science-backed solutions for more than 50 years, announced today the launch of Wellblends, a complete line of 13 scientifically curated health products to keep the wellness cycle of sleep, stress, and immune health in balance.† Backed by science and informed by the needs of consumers, Nature Made Wellblends was developed to support the complex interplay between sleep, stress, and immune health, with curated solutions targeted to specific needs.

"Over the past two years consumers have placed an even greater focus on health and wellness than ever before, with a clear emphasis on sleep, stress and immune health," said Rhonda Hoffman, Chief Marketing Officer at Pharmavite, makers of Nature Made. "Rooted in the intersection of the scientific and consumer insight that these areas of our health are not only deeply connected but critical in achieving overall wellness, Nature Made Wellblends offers consumers a unique set of science-based solutions that can be tailored to their specific needs."

Offering consumers an array of product forms from capsules and gummies to powders and fast-dissolves, Nature Made Wellblends is currently available at Target, Amazon, and NatureMade.com, and will be available at major retailers nationwide over the next several months. To learn more and shop the line of Nature Made Wellblends products, consumers can visit NatureMade.com/Wellblends.





† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease