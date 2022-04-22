Bluestone Lane , Australian-inspired specialty coffee roaster, and café lifestyle brand, launches a new line of Nespresso compatible pods, available in four signature roasts. The new 100% biodegradable and compostable capsules demonstrate the brand's ongoing commitment to offering sustainable, environmentally-friendly coffee products. Known for its smooth, well-balanced coffee, espresso and specialty beverages, Bluestone Lane created this line of Nespresso compatible capsules in response to demand from its locals after a brief test run in 2020. Bluestone Lane is the first and only boutique cafe to offer coffee pods on par with the quality of its cafe beverage offerings.

Now, locals who frequent Bluestone Lane locations in the country's most trendsetting neighborhoods can easily recreate the signature Flat White and perfect Iced Latte, as well as any other favorite hot and cold espresso drinks, in the comfort of their homes. The new capsules are available in the same roasts served in Bluestone Lane cafes nationwide. Bluestone Lane capsules are available for purchase in all cafes nationally, as well as online at BluestoneLane.com.

In a recent customer survey, locals visiting Bluestone Lane cafes report drinking coffee mostly at home but also from cafes, and the majority use a Nespresso original machine when brewing at home. Locals who subscribe to receive capsules on an ongoing basis will also receive a free coffee every week, redeemable at all Bluestone Lane cafe locations.



