Earth Day is today: that grand celebration of the giant rock mass we call home. People, companies and organizations have been using this event to show their commitment to the planet since it was first celebrated in 1970 — kind of like planetary New Year’s resolutions. The packaging industry is also taking this day to share its commitment to the earth and all of its denizens. Here are a few examples.

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Eco-friendly Earth Day Cocktail Kit

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey teamed up with American Forests and Cocktail Courier to create a limited-edition eco-friendly cocktail kit in celebration of Earth Month and Earth Day 2021. Bulleit will donate 22% of sales of kits during the month of April (projected to be $10,000) to American Forests. Made with sustainably sourced ingredients and packaged with compostable materials, the Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Earth Day Cocktail Kit contains sustainable at-home bartending tips printed on seed paper, as well as two upcycled Bulleit-branded rocks glasses in the classic kit size only.

For more information, visit www.bulleit.com, www.americanforests.org, and www.cocktailcourier.com

Sustainable Fragrance Packaging

In honor of Earth Day, Bond No. 9 is offering 15 best-selling fragrances in new sustainable packaging. Bond's recycle and new sustainable packaging efforts begin on Earth Day at Bond No. 9 Boutiques and www.bondno9.com. Bond No. 9's Silhouette Bottles are 100% recyclable and use 50% recycled cullet during the manufacturing process. From Apr. 22- to May 5, customers can bring their empty scent containers, regardless of brand, to any Bond No. 9 boutique and receive a refillable pocket spray filled with the top-selling Bond No. 9 fragrance of their choice with any purchase.

Haircare Brand Invites Customers to Join Mission of No New Plastic

Eco haircare brand Rhyme & Reason is calling on consumers across the world to join its mission of ”'No New Plastic.” The company is urging consumers to make a more eco conscious choice by not buying products made from new plastic materials. In line with its ethos of "Sustainable and Sensational," each Rhyme & Reason bottle, jar and cap can be recycled together, and its custom square-shaped bottles pack tightly together to reduce the shipping of air. As members of the international movement, 1% For the Planet, Rhyme & Reason donates 1% of gross sales each year to impactful environmental causes, helping to preserve and restore the planet for tomorrow and making good on its promise to do what it can to be a part of the change.

Visit www.rhymeandreasonhair.com for more information.

Fetzer Wine Puts Sustainability in Spotlight Fetzer announced new packaging and platforms that include updated graphics, colors, tagline, and a reimagined tree icon, enhanced with a water drop to signal a heritage of resource conservation. Fetzer says the new tagline, "Building a better tomorrow, since 1968," is a nod to its sustainable roots and regenerative approach to business, while the winery's foundational B Corp Certification — the B stands for "benefit," and refers to benefiting workers, the community, customers and the environment — as well as TRUE Zero Waste and CarbonNeutral certifications, each now on the back label.

Visit fetzer.com for more information.

Cap-to-Carton, Packaging from Better Than Milk is Eco-Friendly

When it comes to packaging, Better Than Milk is better than most. The organic plant-based beverage is packaged in recyclable paper aseptic cartons made from paper that is FSC certified, meaning materials are responsibly harvested from renewable and sustainably managed forests. Another cool thing about each carton is that they are made with bio-based plastic caps made from sugarcane, not petroleum.

Visit https://drinkbetterthanmilk.com/ for more information.

HUM Nutrition Transitions to 100% Ocean Bound Plastic

HUM Nutrition will reportedly be the first supplement brand to transition its bottle packaging to 100% ocean bound plastic in partnership with Prevented Ocean Plastic. This sustainability initiative, Wellness for You and the Planet, will prevent the equivalent of 6 million water bottles from entering the ocean this year. Raw materials are created and upcycled into 100% ocean bound plastic HUM bottles that can be recycled over and over. Each step is independently certified by OceanCycle to ensure product traceability. All labels and adhesives have also been re-engineered to be fully compliant with recycling best practices.

Visit humnutrition.com/sustainability for more information.

Sustainable Play Dough in Compostable Packaging

Crazy Aaron's introduced Land of Dough play dough. Land of Dough is made from natural ingredients and is sustainably handcrafted with natural colorants, organic essential oils and eco-friendly glitter and packaging. In addition to the natural product ingredients, the manufacturing process was designed to leave as small a carbon footprint as possible and is shipped in compostable packaging. Themes include: Planet Earth, Space Galaxy, My Treasure Island, Over the Rainbow and more. The new handmade line is now available in the USA just in time for Earth Day.

Visit www.landofdough.com for more information.

Redwood Empire Whiskey Celebrates Earth Day All Month

Redwood Empire Whiskey craft grew sales 104% in 2020, thanks to a powerful visual identity, and an engaging cause marketing program supporting Trees for the Future, a global NGO responsible for planting over 200 million trees worldwide. To celebrate these achievements during Earth Month in April, Redwood Empire Whiskey will mark Earth “month” with 30 days of social media posts featuring creative cocktail recipes and updates from our distillers. Additionally, consumers can enter for a chance to win a trip to Sonoma. The Glamping Experience Sweepstakes is legal in 35 states and can be entered via QR Code in-store or by visiting https://earthmonth.redwoodempirewhiskey.com/

Liviri Sustainable Wine Shipping Solutions

00 Wines and Liviri announced a partnership dedicated to achieving a more sustainable future and reducing environmental impact by replacing traditional insulated corrugated cardboard wine shipping boxes with the reusable Liviri Vino. Liviri Vino is a reusable and protective shipping solution for fine wine and alcohol in four- and six-bottle configurations. Precision padding keeps bottles secure and separated while reusable coolant inserts and insulation provide a safe, temperature-stable environment inside the box to reduce weather shipment holds.

Visit https://liviri.com/ for more information.

PATH and tentree Unveil Limited-Edition Refillable Bottled Water

PATH, a refillable bottled water brand, teamed up with tree-planting apparel brand tentree to launch its co-designed refillable aluminum bottled water that is 100% recyclable. PATH says it designed the first bottled water intended to be refilled again instead of contributing more single-use waste that is polluting the Earth, especially plastic. In celebration of Earth Day, PATH set a goal to plant ten trees for every refillable bottled water purchases, with a minimum of 100,000 trees.

Visit drinkpath.com for more information.

JOI LAUNCHES ZERO WASTE ORGANIC OAT MILK POWDER

JOI, the company behind healthy and sustainable plant milk concentrates, is introducing the first ever truly zero waste plant milk product. Available for purchase on April 22, JOI’s Organic Oat Milk Powder is made with just one ingredient - organic, gluten free and sustainably sourced oats and packaged in a compostable pouch. The packaging is safe for home composting and community composting where accepted. JOI’s oat milk is marketed as the first ever dairy alternative with packaging that will completely decompose.

Environmentally Friendly Pet Food Line

In preparation for Earth Day, Canidae, a pet food company, announced a partnership with Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, animal advocate, for the launch of its new Sustain the Goodness campaign and environmentally friendly alternative pet food line, Canidae Sustain. Canidae Sustain is made with responsibly sourced proteins, regeneratively farmed ingredients and eco-friendly packaging made from 40% post-consumer-recycled material. The campaign invites people to pledge one act towards a more sustainable earth using the hashtag #SustainTheGoodness and tagging @Canidaepetfood. Canidae will select four weekly sweepstakes winners and choose one grand prize winner to receive a year's supply of Canidae Sustain, along with a year of sustainably-sourced pantry items and kitchen staples from sustainable grocery delivery service, Hungry Harvest. Participates can get 50% off their next bag of Canidae with code 50CANIDAE.

Visit www.canidae.com for more information.

Softstar Shoes Kicks Off Zero-Waste Packaging on Earth Day

Softstar, a handcrafted shoe company, introduced zero-waste shipping materials in the latest addition to its sustainability efforts, no longer using cardboard, plastic bags or miscellaneous packaging by switching to RePack — durable and reusable Velcro bags that can be shipped, returned, cleaned and reused up to 50 times (or more) over their life cycle. Softstar estimates that this switch to reusable bags will save over 4,000 pounds of cardboard and plastic waste from going to the landfill over the next year. The company also utilizes power from wind and solar energy, an employee garden and compost and electric vehicle charging area.

Visit www.softstarshoes.com/ for more information.

Meal Kit Packaging Made From 100% PCR

Meal kit provider HelloFresh, announced a new partnership with Pratt Industries to introduce cardboard packaging made of 100% post-consumer recycled content for its HelloFresh and EveryPlate meal kits. By using packaging made entirely from recycled content for the production and shipment of meal kits to customers’ doorsteps, HelloFresh is taking measurable steps to reduce waste and improve circularity of materials in the economy. A new partnership with Pratt Industries introduces circular packaging solutions using cardboard made of 100% recycled materials. Implementation of Box Fit algorithm significantly reduces unnecessary use of cardboard secondary packaging; Increased the use of HelloFresh’s smallest box to 60%. The performance-based packaging protects food while in transit while offering a more sustainable solution. Using these cardboard boxes to ship meal kits from HelloFresh’s Georgia and Texas distribution centers will contribute to meaningful, positive environmental impacts. This includes saving over 115,000 trees, 47.6 million gallons of water, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by over 6,800 tons in a year.

Visit www.hellofresh.com/sustainability for more information.