The increasing disposable incomes and growing demand for fresh and natural products drives the market growth. Growing urbanization, and improving living standards of consumers have increased the demand for insulated packaging solutions. The growing need for temperature-sensitive packaging, improved shelf life of products, and high demand from the food and beverage sector boost the insulated packaging market growth.

The demand for insulated packaging has increased in industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceutical, chemicals among others. The increasing demand for fresh products, growth in pharmaceutical industry, increasing trend of e-commerce, and growing demand from the emerging economies are factors expected to offer numerous growth opportunities for the insulated packaging industry during the forecast period.

A major application of insulated packaging is in the pharmaceutical industry. Insulated packaging uses simple materials such as cotton fiber pads for blocking the heat and high maintenance of quality during transit. Insulated packaging comfortably maintains the temperature of packages between 2-8 degrees C for more than 24 hours. This packaging offers medical sterilization owing to its capability to provide a strong sterile barrier. It provides heat resistance, which increases shelf life and ease of use. It is widely used in hospitals and by medical equipment and medical disposables manufacturers. This technology also opens up new avenues of service, where patients with chronic illness can get medications delivered at home.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2018 in the insulated packaging industry, and is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The growing population, rising disposable incomes, and increasing living standards support the growth of insulated packaging industry in the region. The increasing demand from the food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industry is expected to generate numerous opportunities for the industry during the forecast period.

The well-known companies profiled in the report include Amcor Limited, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co., Davis Core & Pad Company, Sonoco Products Company, Innovative Energy, Inc, Deutsche Post AG, Marko Foam Products, Inc., Huhtamaki Group, Providence Packaging, and The Wool Packaging Company Limited. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other leaders in the market to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the global insulated packaging market on the basis of type, product, material, end-use and region:

Insulated Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Rigid

Flexible

Semi-Rigid

Insulated Packaging Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Boxes and Containers

Bags and Pouches

Wraps

Others

Insulated Packaging Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Paper

Wood

Plastic

Glass

Others

Insulated Packaging End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)