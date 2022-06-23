X-Rite Incorporated and Pantone LLC, global leaders in color science and technology, announce the eXact™ 2, a next-generation non-contact handheld spectrophotometer designed to bring the ink, print, and packaging workflow together in one device. eXact 2 is the first color measurement device that connects to a full ecosystem of software tools, including InkFormulation Software, ColorCert™ Suite for print quality control, PantoneLIVE™ digital color libraries, NetProfiler® for device optimization, and the new X-Rite Link fleet management platform for real-time insight into device performance. Using patented, first-of-its-kind Mantis™ video targeting technology and a “two taps or less” touch-screen interface, eXact 2 enables operators to measure and seamlessly verify customer requirements two times faster and with higher accuracy. The speed, precision, and unparalleled data connectivity of the eXact 2 help operators streamline workflows, reduce waste, and free up capacity to generate revenue.

“We have redesigned the award-winning eXact to be more than a measurement tool,” said Chris Brooks, President, X-Rite. “The eXact 2 is a complete solution that sits at the center of an integrated color workflow. It is the most versatile, powerful, connected, and easy-to-use tool in a printer’s color toolbox.”

Mantis Video Targeting Technology

eXact 2 is the first and only spectrophotometer to deliver enhanced measurement accuracy using X-Rite’s Mantis video targeting technology. This patented technology uses a high-resolution camera and a 30% larger display to make it easy for operators to find the precise measurement area. Operators can see, zoom, and save each color patch image for inspection on the device screen.

“With Mantis video targeting, operators have the confidence they are measuring the right spot every time. What you see on the screen is what is measured. This eliminates any uncertainty and re-measuring,” said Ray Cheydleur, Printing and Imaging Product Portfolio Manager, X-Rite.

Seamless Workflow Integration

eXact 2 makes it easy to capture color data and seamlessly integrates with the X-Rite ecosystem of software from color specification, ink formulation, and quality control software via Wi-Fi. Built-in process control tools for the ink kitchen and pressroom support G7, PSO, and Japan Color. Embedded software capabilities include X-Rite NetProfiler for device optimization, InkFormulation Software, ColorCert Suite for print quality control and reporting, and PantoneLIVE for digital color specification and communication. This connectivity enables printers and converters to meet quality standards 17%faster.

“Print, packaging, and ink professionals can drive their workflow directly from the eXact 2 for maximum efficiency. With access to color workflow software directly on the touch screen, operators no longer need to be tied to a console,” continued Cheydleur.

X-Rite Link

Every eXact 2 model comes with the new X-Rite Link platform, an intuitive cloud-based dashboard that provides real-time insights into device performance. From one central location, customers can verify the status of one or a fleet of devices, configure and distribute updates and libraries, and more. With X-Rite Link device intelligence, operators can be confident all devices are in top operating condition.

Intelligent Interface and Ergonomic Design

eXact 2 has a new adjustable tilt touch screen and an easy-to-use "two taps or less" menu structure for less time looking through menus and faster operator training. The Digital Loupe functionality provides dynamic zoom capabilities to capture and inspect the right spot without measuring print defects and saves an image of the measurement. In addition, eXact 2 allows for non-contact measurements and can be used to measure wet ink to minimize contamination for increased accuracy, fewer re-measurements, and less substrate waste.

Available Models

eXact 2 is available worldwide in three models. With the eXact 2, operators can capture color measurements on paper, corrugated, and carton board substrates. The eXact 2 Xp captures film, plastic, foil with white opaque, and other unique substrates. The eXact 2 Plus offers advanced paper and flexible film control with the ability to measure metamerism, opacity, and absolute and relative color strength.