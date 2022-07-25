Ranpak Holdings Corp., a global leader of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced the global launch of the Flap’it!TM solution, a highly efficient machine that automates the packing of a variety of small products.

The Flap’it! solution automatically adapts to the height of the item and secures the product in place with inner-flaps and integrated cushioning bumpers at the corners. This ensures that products are protected during shipment, significantly reducing costs, damage and product returns. The system is run by a single operator and can easily be moved around the facility; additionally, it includes a number of safety features and has a small physical footprint. Flap’it! can pack up to 540 packages per hour, nine packages per minute – five times faster than manual packing. The machine is integrated with labeling solutions for in-line application of shipping labels and because it uses blanks to form the packages, Flap’it! eliminates the need to store multiple box sizes in inventory. Once received, packages are easy for the recipient to open, with no need for knives, scissors, or other tools. Small parcels can be delivered via traditional mail.

“The global launch of Flap’it! is the latest example of how Ranpak is strategically investing in innovative automated packaging solutions to deliver cost-savings, efficiency gains and sustainability benefits to our customers,” said Omar Asali, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Ranpak. “We are pleased to add Flap’it! to our growing portfolio of sustainable automated packaging solutions to help our customers improve their supply chain performance, lower their labor and materials costs, and reduce their environmental impact.”

The Flap’it! solution is ideal for e-commerce and logistics operations such as, B2C sellers of books, photobooks, personalized gifts, music, games, art and small electronics; and for B2B operations shipping smaller spare parts. B2C sellers of some beauty and personal care products will also find this packing solution highly valuable. Flap’it! easily fits into a typical pick-then-pack process and can package products with a maximum height of 80 mm (3.15 inches). It is easy to use, requires minimal operator training, and can deliver up to 50% cost reduction in packaging material with no corrugated waste. It also offers a higher quality unboxing experience when compared to pillow bags.

One early Flap’it! customer is CEWE, the Germany-based leading photo service in Europe, shipping more than six million photobooks per year. By implementing multiple Flap’it! units, CEWE has been able to reduce the number of temporary workers hired during peak periods and has automated 30% of its total packing operation, reducing delivery time to the end customer and improving pack quality by providing greater protection of goods shipped.