BMG, s provider of forming, tooling and automation solutions announces the QuadPro paper former, which provides the high production output and lowest scrap rate in the industry by using a patent-pending, continuous forming process. These companies brought together state-of-the-art technologies and processes to create an innovative turnkey paper forming, tooling and automation solution that meets industry demand.

When compared to its competition, QuadPro achieves up to 3.5 times as such product output, over 95% product yield, and under 5% product scrap. Moreover, it produces higher quality products with improved rigidity.

One significant feature of the QuadPro is its ability to provide material scoring without cutting blanks while running printed or unprinted paper with automatic continuous decurling and splice detection, enabling easier operation. This means that no operator adjustments are needed, machine jams are drastically reduced, product quality is significantly improved, and machine operation is easier overall.

The system’s automatic splice detection capability also allows it to bypass score and form stations, achieving a faster changeover and less scrap. Further, its servo-controlled score depth adjustment allows for easy on-screen adjustments stored in a recipe for recall, as well as on-the-fly adjustments that reduce downtime. This helps achieve consistent, ultraprecise score depth in increments of .0005 inches.

Other benefits of the QuadPro include its ability to, to cut and form in place, and its automated product extractions, stacking, counting and conveyance. In addition to running printed and unprinted paper, the system can also form plates, bowls, and trays, allowing for a diverse set of products to be produced.