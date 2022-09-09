Piab’s vacuum-operated end-of-arm-tool (EOAT) piCOBOT is now available with a generic electrical interface as well as several options for mechanical mounting plate dimensions in accordance with the ISO 9409-1 standard, enabling it to be configured to work with any collaborative robot and smaller industrial robots. By offering generic compatibility for piCOBOT, Piab is answering calls from several manufacturers of so-called cobots wishing to use the company’s unique vacuum EOAT in collaboration with their cobots. Originally certified to work with cobots from Universal Robots, piCOBOT now extends its reach into the cobot market offering a high degree of configurability.

Through a user-friendly online configuration tool, Piab’s customers can choose between a generic electrical interface including a standard cable or one specified by Universal Robots. Customers are also able to choose various different mechanical interfaces, configuring tools that precisely meet their specific requirements and/or applications. Offering plug-and-play extensions to cobots, piCOBOT ensures safe and effective human-robot interaction. Featuring Piab’s proprietary and highly efficient COAX vacuum technology, piCOBOT comprises a vacuum pump unit and a gripper unit fitted with suction cups. Piab’s extensive range of suction cups enables customers to tailor their own solutions.

“The cobot market is exploding at the moment, so it is hardly surprising that manufacturers are interested in combining their cobots with our genuinely flexible and user-friendly end-of-arm-tool. piCOBOT enables energy-optimized and safe operation, ensuring that the manufacturers’ cobots become as productive as possible,” comments Jan Schieche, global product manager automation.

Providing optimal payload capacity for the cobot, piCOBOT including the gripper weighs only 1.59 lb. Despite its minimal weight, Piab’s EOAT is still able to lift objects weighing up to 15.4 lb. A compact format and low build height of 2.72 in also allow piCOBOT to be used in space-restricted areas. Designed for maximum flexibility and reach, piCOBOT is 3.82-5.59 in wide and its gripper arm is tiltable to +/-15 degrees.

“piCOBOT can now be used to extend the reach of all cobots regardless of brand, making collaborative robots even more collaborative, and in doing so promoting more user-friendly and productive working environments,” concludes Jan Schieche.