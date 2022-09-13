The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), commonly known as the Baking Expo, in partnership with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, is pleased to announce the 2022 BEST in Baking Program top honors and qualifiers who will be recognized and celebrated during the triennial trade show Sept. 18–21, 2022 in Las Vegas.
Launched in 2010, the BEST in Baking was originally developed to recognize suppliers who demonstrated a commitment to sustainability. This prestigious program demonstrates IBIE’s commitment to recognizing leadership within the industry and its dedication to supporting the growth and wellbeing of talented suppliers and bakers around the world. This year, two new award categories were introduced: plant efficiency and automation & robotics.
Top Honors and qualifiers will be showcased in the BEST in Baking Lounge located in the Grand Concourse of the Las Vegas Convention Center, where show attendees can learn more about the winners.
The 2022 BEST in Baking qualifiers and tops honors are:
Automation/Robotics
TOP HONORS: Apex Motion Control, Baker-Bot
ALSO QUALIFYING:
- ABI, Vision System Platform
- AMF Bakery Systems, Automatic Guided Vehicle (AGV) and Smart Topping Applicator by AMF Tromp
- AMF Bakery Systems and Intralox, EZ Diverter by AMF Convay
- AXIS Automation LLC, AXIS Platinum Series LD Depositor
- BeeHex, Cake Writer
- Benchmark, InFlight AC
- Cimcorp Automation, MultiPick Gantry Robot Solution and AGV Delivery
- Hayon Manufacturing Corp., Model 6700 and 6400 Series Select-A-Spray
- Haystack Data Solutions, Data Science for Food
- KPM Analytics, In-Line & Over-Line Vision Inspection Technologies
- LeMatic, Pattern Former
- Print on Foods, Flexprint IL 500
- Rexfab, Pan Stacker-Unstacker
- Stäubli Robotics, TX2 Six-Axis Robots
Plant Efficiency
Supplier Category
- TOP HONORS: Bundy Baking Solutions, Synova AccuTech Pan Greaser
Bakery Category
- TOP HONORS: Grupo Bimbo, GBConnected Monitoring System
ALSO QUALIFYING:
- Grupo Bimbo, Renewable Energy Storage System
- Harvest Food Solutions, Business Central for Bakeries
- Magnetic Products, Inc., Intell-I-Mag
- MECATHERM, M-Care Digital Solutions
- Nexcor Food Safety Technologies, CAMS-PM Maintenance Management
- ORBIS Corp., XpressBulk Merchandising Tray
- Wherefour Inc., Wherefour ERP/MRP
Sustainability
TOP HONORS: AMF Bakery Systems, Sustainable Oven Service
ALSO QUALIFYING:
- Air Management Technologies, Inc., EPI-Vision System
- AMF Bakery Systems, MB-VITA Tunnel Oven by AMF Den Boer
- Avena Foods Ltd., Oat and Pulse Regenerative Agriculture Innovation Project
- Babb Group, The, BABBCO CleanBake Tunnel Ovens
- Bakon USA Food Equipment, Multiwasher by Somengil
- Bundy Baking Solutions, American Pan ePAN Bread Pans
- Cargill, PalmWise
- CIRANDA, Inc., Organic, Non-GMO and Fair Trade
- Corbion, Ultra Fresh Portfolio
- Dragsbæk, Naturli’ Foods Vegan Block
- FlexiBake, ERP, MetriX DSD, MetriX OOP, MetriX Lite
- Heuft Thermo-Oel GmbH & Co. KG - Hybrid Heat Exchanger
- IFF, Enovera 3001 Bakery Enzyme)
- IMA Ilapak, Delta VacMap
- Inline Plastics, Reborn
- LeMatic, Airless Band Seals for Bulk Packing, AutoiNet Portal, and Motorized Cut Knife
- Middleby Bakery Group, Auto-Bake Serpentine, F3 Fossil Fuel Free Convection Oven, Baker Thermal Solutions Rapid Bake Oven, Stewart Systems Viper “Oil-Free” Oven Chain, and Sveba Dahlen Artista Deli Modular Stone Tunnel Oven
- Middleby Food Processing, Continuous Vacuum Cooling
- Sugaright (CSC Sugar), Clean Label, Natural, Non-GMO
- Sugden Ltd., Line Efficiencies
- T&T Consulting & Engineering, New Generation Indirect Fired Tunnel Oven
Sanitation
TOP HONORS: Middleby Food Processing, Vyv Antimicrobial LED Lighting
ALSO QUALIFYING:
- AMF Bakery Systems, ADD-S Bread Make-up System by AMF Flex and SFA Artisan Bread Line by AMF Tromp
- Babb Group, The, BABBCO CleanBake IR Oven
- Burford Corp., a Middleby Company, Flush-In-Place System
- CFS, an Intralox Company, Sesame Allergen Management and FoodSafe Conveyor Program
- ChemxWorks, DECARBONATOR
- Dough Tech, AM315 Sanitary Bread Moulder
- Eaglestone, Inc., Sanitary Conveyors
- Flexco, FGP Food Grade Primary Cleaner with External Spring and Novitool Amigo Splice Press
- FPS Food Process Solutions Corp., Ambient Spiral
- Goodway Technologies, Dry Steam Cleaning & Sanitation Accessories
- HaF Equipment, Moovinator
- Nexcor Food Safety Technologies, KLEANZ Swab Connect
Workforce Development
Supplier Category
- TOP HONORS: Puratos, Puratos Bakery School, Pennsauken NJ School District
ALSO QUALIFYING:
- Burford Corp., a Middleby Company, Creative Recruiting
- IFF, Training Industry, Customers, and Academia
Bakery Category
- TOP HONORS: Dawn Foods, Women’s Leadership Development Program
Product Innovation
Wholesale Bakery High-Volume Category
- TOP HONORS: Grupo Bimbo, Sustainably Baked Supán & OroWeat 100% Whole Grain Organic Bread, including Net Zero Carbon Mobility and Regenerative Agriculture
Wholesale Bakery Intermediate Category
- TOP HONORS: Lenny & Larry’s, The Complete KickStart Breakfast Bars
ALSO QUALIFYING:
- Flax4Life, Industrial Compostable Plant-Based Packaging for its Retail Muffins, Brownies, and Cookies
Retail Bakery Category
- TOP HONORS: Nick Vina Artisan Bakery, Healthier Choice Bread
ALSO QUALIFYING:
- Sweet Life Specialty Foods, Heart Cakes
- Victoria’s Sugar Shack, Vintage Traveling Bakery Truck
Special thank you to the BEST in Baking panel of judges: Jeff Dearduff, president, JED Coaching & Consulting; Mike Pierce, president and CEO, The Austin Co.; and Josh Skow, CEO, Roaring Fork Capital.
Join us in congratulating the BEST in Baking top honors and qualifiers!