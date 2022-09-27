Philly Voice reported New Jersey State Police responded to the Lassonde Pappas and Company plant around 8 a.m. for a report of an unconscious man inside the kettle cooker.

Dale Devilli, 63, was removed from the machine and later pronounced dead.

State police do not suspect foul play was involved.

"Early Monday morning, an accident that caused a fatal injury to one of our employees occurred at our facility in Seabrook, New Jersey," Lassonde spokesman, Alexander Roberton said in a written response to New Jersey 101.5 Wednesday evening. Seabrook is an area of the township.



NJ 101.5 reports the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation into the death at the Lassonde Pappas facility at 1045 West Parsonage Road in Bridgeton, an OSHA spokesperson confirmed to New Jersey 101.5 on Wednesday.

Lassonde is the nation’s second-largest producer of private-label juice beverages.





