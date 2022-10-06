WestRock Company today announced it will permanently close the corrugated medium manufacturing operations at its St. Paul, Minnesota, recycled paper mill.

WestRock is committed to improving its return on invested capital as well as maximizing the performance of its assets, and the corrugated medium machinery at the St. Paul location would require significant capital investment to maintain and improve going forward. The shutdown of these assets will result in the reduction of 200,000 tons of annual corrugated medium production.

“Shutting down operations and impacting the lives of our employees is a difficult decision to make,” said David B. Sewell, chief executive officer at WestRock. “As we implement our plans to close the corrugated medium operations in St. Paul, we are incredibly appreciative for the many contributions this team has made. We plan to assist these team members in exploring roles at other WestRock locations and with outplacement services.”

Approximately 130 jobs will be eliminated by this closure. Employees of WestRock’s St. Paul location will receive severance and outplacement assistance in accordance with Company policy and labor union agreements.