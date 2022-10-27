Mondi has helped Reckitt on its sustainability journey by designing new paper-based packaging for the company’s market-leading Finish dishwasher tablets.

Packaging for dishwasher tablets must be sealable, durable and water resistant, so using paper has traditionally been challenging. However, by working closely together along Mondi’s EcoSolutions approach, Mondi and Reckitt were able to create a solution that is sustainable by design: the new Finish packaging has successfully replaced 75% of the plastic with responsibly sourced paper. The remaining plastic is used to strengthen the paper structure and provide barrier protection to ensure the quality and safety of the Finish product as well as a re-closable seal.

The new paper-based packaging for Finish will initially launch exclusively with Carrefour in France, where the packaging is recyclable in the existing paper recycling streams. Any adaptations required following the initial market launch will be incorporated before its roll out in other countries over the next few years. Once the launch is complete, Reckitt will be eliminating more than 2,000 tonnes of plastic every year - which is the equivalent of 50 million 1-litre bottles.

Angela Naef, chief research & development officer at Reckitt said, "Removing plastic from our products is a priority across all Reckitt’s brands. We are always looking at new and innovative ways to improve sustainability in our packaging and we are committed to pioneering further packaging innovation. One of Reckitt’s sustainability ambitions is to reduce virgin plastic in our packaging by half by 2030. As well as removing plastic, the new packaging is expected to generate 15% less CO2 emissions across the product’s lifecycle compared to the previous plastic packaging.”

Gonzalo Balcazar, global category vice president at Finish added, “This latest design represents our commitment to build better future solutions, not just for cleaner dishes but for a cleaner, more sustainable world. The paper-based solution ensures that Finish customers can enjoy the same product they know and love, with the added benefit of doing something for the environment."