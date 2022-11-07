In October, Saint James Tea expanded its line of organic, ready-to-drink teas with a refreshing new flavor: Blood Orange & Hibiscus Organic Black Tea. Not only is the new flavor the brand’s first non-green flavor, the flavored black tea also is the company’s first zero-calorie beverage, which brings a healthier ready-to-drink (RTD) black tea option to store shelves, the Miami-based company says.

Like Saint James Tea’s existing beverages, the Blood Orange & Hibiscus Organic Black Tea stands out from the crowd as a healthy beverage option that boasts minimal environmental impact. Saint James Tea puts the planet first by using Tetra Paks created with low carbon materials and made of 70% paper from responsibly managed forests. The packaging also eliminates exposure to air and light, which gives the preservative-free tea a shelf life of up to 24 months, while keeping the product fresh for as long as possible.

The sugar-free Blood Orange & Hibiscus Organic Black Tea joins the company’s four existing green tea flavors: Original Green Tea, Passion Fruit & Peach, Blueberry & Raspberry, and Pineapple & Mango.

A family brand, Saint James Tea was created by AriZona Iced Tea co-founder John M. Ferolito and named in honor of Father James Haggerty, an inspirational figure in Ferolito’s early career.

Saint James Tea is available in 12-packs of 16.9-ounce bottles at select retailers and on Amazon.com for a suggested retail price of $35.95.



