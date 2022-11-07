Sun Chemical’s Dr. Juanita Parris, PhD was named the 19th recipient of the Anthony Mauriello Woman of the Year award by the Metro New York Printing Ink Association (MNYPIA).

The Anthony Mauriello Woman of the Year award is given annually to an individual who has made outstanding contributions to the business they work for and to the ink industry.

Dr. Parris joined the ink industry in 1993 as a scientist at Sun Chemical’s research location in Carlstadt, N.J. Since then, she has held positions of increasing scope, responsibility and complexity, leading analytical research and development efforts focused on liquid inks and energy curable. Her work in energy curable inks, for example, has led to several key innovations including wet trapping of energy beam flexo inks and the introduction of a variety of new technologies in the field.

After five years as director of procurement, Dr. Parris currently serves as the global director of material science, leading teams responsible for analytical, polymer, the Pilot Plant and Dispersion Engineering, the pressroom, and color science.

“Juanita is a very deserving recipient of the prestigious Woman of the Year award,” said Russell Schwartz, Chief Technology Officer, Sun Chemical. “Her years of service and leadership are impeccable and her contributions to the industry are outstanding. Her accomplishments alone would be more than enough to earn this award, but she’s an even better person.”

Dr. Parris has received other prominent graphic arts honors, including NAPIM’s Printing Ink Pioneer Award and TAGA’s (Technical Association of the Graphic Arts) Michel H Bruno Award. She’s been a keynote speaker and panelist at many industry events and has served as the president of the National Printing Ink Research Institute from 2016 to 2018 and continues to serve on its technical board. She has also served as a board member of both TAGA and RadTech for many years over the course of her career. Dr. Parris holds a PhD in chemistry from McGill University in Montreal, Canada.

The MNYPIA paid tribute to Dr. Parris on November 3rd at Il Villaggio Restaurant in North Carlstadt, N.J.