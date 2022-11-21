Loma Systems, a global leader in inspection technologies for food quality and safety, has unveiled its latest addition to the X5 X-ray inspection series - the X5 SideShoot, designed and engineered specifically for the inspection of taller products.

In further defining their X-ray offering, X5 SideShoot complements their existing portfolio that can inspect diverse applications from dairy and egg products, dried foods, cereals and grains to confectionery and snack foods or fruit, vegetables and nuts. By using dynamic detection, the X5 SideShoot carries out a series of product inspections looking for unwanted contaminants; it can even estimate fill level, check for missing content and determine whether a package is damaged.

Loma Systems are constantly developing technology, including specific software algorithms and engineering solutions to address the challenges of tall profile packages. The X5 SideShoot system can inspect product packaging up to 265mm in height, including plastic bottles, glass jars with metal lids, aluminum cans, plastic tubs and pots, tetra pack cartons, cardboard cans and tubes.

Delivering production efficiencies with an impressive line speed of up to 50m/min the X5 SideShoot can check product integrity for safety, quality and safeguards against a broad range of contaminants. Which include ferrous, non-ferrous and stainless steel (~1.5-2.0mm St/St) metal, provide reliable detection of glass, bone, ceramic/stone, dense plastics and product clumps.

For operators, the system is easy to set up and use, with Loma Learn function ensuring the system can change dynamically as the customer switches products. It also comes complete with a 15" color touchscreen, multilevel password access storing data logged events for traceability, better digital detection to reduce electrical interference for image optimization and much more. Furthermore, being IP66-rated for low-pressure washdown, X5 SideShoot complies with international standards enabling retailers to meet the strictest codes of practice.

The X5 SideShoot also offers energy-saving capabilities utilizing a unique beam shutter design with automatic idle. This feature reduces the amount of energy used when no product is passing, delivering much-needed energy efficiencies, and extending the lifetime of components.

"As the food and packaging market evolves, there is an increasing demand to offer more innovative solutions to our customer's challenges," said Toby Kemp, LOMA's Director of Marketing & Innovation. "The New X5 SideShoot has been specifically designed and engineered to help our customers deliver new packaging technologies, successfully inspect products that are taller versus width, promote sustainability and enhance food safety."



